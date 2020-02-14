Dan Stevens sure Market Drayton will turn the corner

Drayton’s form has improved impressively since his shake-up after a six-goal drubbing by Sutton Coldfield and Stevens is convinced this means an improvement in their parlous Betvictor NPL South East position is now a question of time.

He felt the disappointments of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by promotion-chasing Stocksbridge Park Steels were offset by the way his still-embryonic outfit performed against one of the competition’s best squads, unbeaten for seven games and, crucially, in just 11 of their 15 away thus far.

He said: “In real terms we are building what is the club’s third new side of the season, which is an especially tough call at this stage – but I’m really pleased the lads are working so hard at putting it together.

“I think we are now looking more organised, committed and capable of playing some good football.

“After both our most recent games, the opposition said as much. Their officials said they were surprised to see us so low in the table and really complimentary about that changing.

“The old problem of finishing remains but we’re not alone there and working hard on that.”

“I thought we deserved at least a point from Stocksbridge Steels and would not have been flattered by three.”