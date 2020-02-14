Allscott proving to be the great entertainers

Goals at both ends have been in no short supply at their Shawbirch Road home this season.

Allscott, third in West Midlands Division One, have thrashed in more than double the goals (57) of second-placed Old Wulfrunians, having also conceded nearly twice as many (36) in just 15 league games.

Boss Lewis, who took the reins last summer, admits the entertainment factor is likely down to his attacking style, and insists he is not bothered so long as his side keep racking up the points.

"Maybe that's how I am as a manager," said Lewis. "I play three at the back with wide attacking in an attacking style.

"We have good defenders but also a lot of good forwards who have played at a higher level and trying to accommodate those into an attacking team probably means conceding a lot more.

"It's like the old Kevin Keegan thing 'you score three and we'll score four'. It's great for the neutral.

"But it's not good for me, I'll have no hair by the end of the season! I don't mind as long as we win.

"We're getting more people through the doors because we're up in there in the table and we're scoring."

Ambitious Allscott are eyeing promotion to the West Midlands Premier Division. League champions are guaranteed to go up but the side that finishes runners-up will need to wait to decide their fate.

They have recently had their home, on the B4394, inspected for ground grading to ensure they are permitted to go up into step five.

The ground would require floodlight installed by the end of September and a stand, fitted with seats, erected by the end of next season – should Lewis' men bag promotion.

But the boss insists that chairman Tom Ford and the committee have had plans in place for some time.

Firing Allscott to glory has been hot-shot striker Tom Fallon. The former Thomas Telford student, who briefly featured for Newport, has notched 14 league goals in just 10 games.

He has missed a few weeks through illness but is expected back within the next couple of weeks for the Monners and who has been the subject of rebuffed approaches from higher levels.

Another welcome return is forward Josh Thomas, signed from Sporting Khalsa last summer but unable to feature for Lewis until recently due to injury.

Lewis also moved to strengthen the spine of his team earlier in the summer with the additions of Lewis Mackenzie and Sam Robinson.

The boss, who has moved to bring in Pete Bromley as his No.2 and Michael Evans as part of his backroom staff, added: "I don't want to rest on my laurels.

"We want to see this job through and get promoted. We've just got to go on a run. The top sides like Droitwich and Wellington Amateurs still have to play each other twice when we've played them all twice.

"I'm not arrogant but confident enough if the lads turn up we can go on that run and push up.

"We probably need to tighten up but it's started. Last weekend's 4-1 win should've been 4-0 against the side that were one place above us before kick-off. We look a lot stronger."