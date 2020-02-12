Weather gets better of Telford Sunday League

Only three games got under way – all in Division One – but Captain Webb United and St Georges were forced off the field after 70 minutes with the score standing at 2-2 due to the deteriorating weather.

The top two in the division – Bell & Bails and Wrockwardine Wood Juniors – cancelled each other out in a 2-2 draw.

The only other completed match saw Travellers Joy overcome Shifnal Imperials 4 -2.