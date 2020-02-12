Advertising
Weather gets better of Telford Sunday League
The weather got the better of the Telford Sunday League with postponements and one abandoned match, as well as the cancellation of the CA Ford Memorial Cup final between Kings Arms Market Drayton and Park Rangers at the Acoustafoam Stadium, Shifnal.
Only three games got under way – all in Division One – but Captain Webb United and St Georges were forced off the field after 70 minutes with the score standing at 2-2 due to the deteriorating weather.
The top two in the division – Bell & Bails and Wrockwardine Wood Juniors – cancelled each other out in a 2-2 draw.
The only other completed match saw Travellers Joy overcome Shifnal Imperials 4 -2.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment