Haughmond aim to silence the Wulf pack

The Wolverhampton club head to the Shrewsbury Sports Village directly above 14th-placed Haughmond in the table, six points better off, but having played two more games.

Williams said: “It’s a big one really because it’s potentially one where we can look a little bit above rather than below, which will be nice.

“Obviously, if we win, we drag them right in it. I think we would go three points behind with two games in hand.

“The game at their place was just a very untidy game all round and I wouldn’t expect that this time, so based on that we’ve got a great chance of winning it.

“If we turn up and play to our best, I think we win the game.

“They’re a funny side with results. They pick up some great results and then some strange ones, so I don’t really know what Wulfrunians will turn up.

“But I know if we do play to our maximum, it’s a game that we’ve definitely got to look to do well in basically.”

Haughmond will be without both Jack Griffiths and George Carpenter, but hope that Harry Morris will be available to return from injury.

Advertising

Haughmond were beaten 5-2 at home by high-flying Sporting Khalsa on Tuesday night, with Matt Fletcher and Scott Ryan on target for the home side.

“They’re the best team in the league,” stressed Williams. “They’re in the last 16 of the Vase on Saturday.”

Caro Rogers was the match winner last weekend as Haughmond won 1-0 at struggling Gresley.