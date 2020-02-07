Alport swoop to sign Allcock

The 23-year-old has been a standout player for the past couple of seasons and has been close to joining Yockings Park previously.

Alport are without a game this weekend but they did pick up an impressive 2-1 North West Counties Premier win at Winsford United in midweek.

Goals in each half from Alex Hughes and substitute Steve Jones secured the points for Alport, who sit ninth in the table. Sam Madeley grabbed one back for the hosts on 97 minutes.