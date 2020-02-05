Walsh shines for Telford Juniors

Nicholas Walsh bagged a hat-trick and Rodney Dunn, Gary Evans, Reece Wilkinson and Steve Meakin one each as Juniors beat Hopesgate United 7-2.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors also progressed thanks to a 3-2 win at home to Prees United.

Kain Jones (two) and Andrew Bassett scored their goals.

Jayme Duncan-Emery and Shaun Davies fired Madeley Sports to a 2-1 win over Gobowen Celtic.

The league action saw Stoke Heath win 5-2 at Brown Clee while Wellington Amateurs Development claimed a 2-0 success at Albrighton.