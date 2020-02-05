Ludlow Colts canter to a comfortable win

Colts showed no signs of any rust following a two-break as they beat Fownhope 5-0.

After a scrappy opening 15 minutes, Colts started to settle and went close when Morgan Millard, who was back in action for the first time since November, saw a shot tipped ont o the crossbar.

But Millard was soon on the mark when he volleyed home to make it 1-0. And Colts increased their advantage before the break through Kieron Hollis.

After yet another enforced break, it was good to get back to action. Colts started brightly and almost opened the scoring on 4 minutes after a goalmouth scramble. A minute later and Fownhope had the chance to take the lead but for a fantastic save from keeper Regan Tonkinson. The first quarter of an hour was scrappy but once Colts settled into their game and started to play football you knew goals would come. Morgan Millard, who made his return to football after being out since November, saw a shot tipped onto the bar. Shortly after Colts were awarded a corner, this time Morgan found himself on the end of the cross and volleyed it into the net to make it 1-0. Chris Breakwell had opportunities to increase Colts lead hitting the bar and the post. Then on 34 minutes Kieron Hollis increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal in his first game back since November.

Half time 2-0

Colts took full control after the break with Jabez Smith adding goal number three.

Andrew Pugh then rounded off some fine build up play to make it 4-0 before Dan Crowther completed the scoring.

Clee Hill United moved three points clear at the top of the table following a 2-1 home win over Wellington Reserves.

In Division One, Ludlow Colts Reserves hit the goal trail as they ran out comfortable 7-2 winners at Dore Valley.

Colts had the game sewn up by half-time after strikes from Tom Swinbourne, James Byatt, Scott Guilbert and Jack Mear put them 4-0 up.

Mear, Josh Williams and James Byatt added further goals after the break for to seal a good day for Colts.