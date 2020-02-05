Hot-shot Smoke Stop duo bag a fab four

The hot-shots both hit the back of the net four times for their respective sides in the competition’s preliminary round.

Burgess’s haul helped Smoke Stop beat Monmoor United 4-1 at Hanwood. Keeshan Robinson grabbed a consolation effort for United.

Smoke Stop now go on to play Compasses United in the next round on Sunday.

McLaughlin was the star turn for Brockton Rovers in their 4-2 success against Dolphin AFC at Sundorne.

Sean Bowers and Mark Jones found the net for Dolphin.

Brockton continue their cup quest at Coracle Colts on Sunday.

Instones United hit top form in the A Rogers Memorial Cup.

Two goals from Matty Ballard helped fire them to a 6-0 victory at home to Premier Division rivals Charles Darwin. Instones will face Cruckton Rovers in the semi-final.

In the Shropshire FA Challenge Cup, Division One outfit Ellesmere Sunday proved too strong for Division Two side Coracle Colts, running out 8-3 winners.

Red Barn won 1-0 at Hodnet, while Compasses United lost 2-0 at home to Blue Bell.