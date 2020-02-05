Menu

Advertising

Dean Richards stars for Church Stretton

By Nick Elwell | Football | Published:

Dean Richards was the star of the show as Church Stretton continued their promotion push in West Midlands League Division Two.

Dean Richards stars for Church Stretton

Dean Richards stars for Church Stretton

Dean Richards stars for Church Stretton

Church Stretton’s Jack Davies goes on the attack against AFC Bridgnorth Development Pic: Richard Dawson

Richards plundered a hat-trick in his side’s 4-1 success at home to AFC Bridgnorth Development.

Carl Jones added the other goal as Stretton climbed into second place, six points behind AFC Bentley but with a game in hand.

Newport Town found their shooting boots to gun down Worcester Raiders.

Two goals from Callum Wilson and one each from Darren Jones, Matthew Male, Benjamin Summers and Benjamin Briggs saw them to a 6-1 success.

But there was no joy for Telford Juniors, who lost 1-0 at Warstones Wanderers.

Football Sport Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News