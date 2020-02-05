Advertising
Dean Richards stars for Church Stretton
Dean Richards was the star of the show as Church Stretton continued their promotion push in West Midlands League Division Two.
Richards plundered a hat-trick in his side’s 4-1 success at home to AFC Bridgnorth Development.
Carl Jones added the other goal as Stretton climbed into second place, six points behind AFC Bentley but with a game in hand.
Newport Town found their shooting boots to gun down Worcester Raiders.
Two goals from Callum Wilson and one each from Darren Jones, Matthew Male, Benjamin Summers and Benjamin Briggs saw them to a 6-1 success.
But there was no joy for Telford Juniors, who lost 1-0 at Warstones Wanderers.

