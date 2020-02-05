Bull boss Brown leads by example

Brown called the shots on and off the pitch as he led his side to victory in the Division One clash away to Saha Peacock.

After delivering a pre-match team-talk, Brown took centre stage by bagging a hat-trick in the 4-1 win. George Robinson joined his gaffer on the scoresheet with Owain Williams netting for Saha.

Boars Athletic’s title hopes took a hit as they went down 3-2 at home to Dun Cow.

Paul Ashley and Craig Harding scored for the leaders, but Dun Cow headed home with the points courtesy of strikes from Scott Empson, Will Roberts and Alex Campbell.

Bottom-of-the-table Rock Rovers picked up a much-needed point thanks to a 2-2 draw at home to Coton Rovers.

Josh Randell bagged both goals for the Rock, but Alex Beddoes and Sean Griffiths ensured Rovers picked up a reward for their efforts.

Premier Division leaders Beacon were involved in a thrilling clash at home to Snailbeach.

Snailbeach looked set to record an impressive victory when Jamie Hyne and Marcus Ashley put them two up with 20 minutes remaining.

Beacon hit back with two goals in a minute from Carl Williams and Glen Evans, only to be rocked again when Marcus Ashley struck for Snailbeach. But Beacon were not to be denied and Rich Litchfield popped up to secure a draw.

The sides meet again on Sunday in the semi-final of the A Rogers Memorial Shield.

Goals from Dave Bartlett and Dave Thomas saw Loppington Wem to a 2-1 success against Norbury. Andrew Edwards scored for Norbury.

Dorrington went level on points with Division Two leaders Minsterley Rangers following a 2-0 win at Bulls Athletic.

A strike from Richard Locke and an own goal secured the points.

In Division Three, Sports Village went down 4-3 at home to Beaten Track.

Lewis Redmond (two) and Luke Webb scored for the hosts, but Phil Smith (two), Andy Simpson and Matty Ryan saw the visitors across the line.

Strikes from Zeke Mellok, Sam Crumpton, Tom Simmonds and an own goal saw Steam Wagon win 4-0 at AFC Coleham.