Bluebell up for the Challenge

The booked a semi-final ticket with a 2-0 win away to Shrewsbury outfit Compasses.

The first-round clashes in the CA Ford Memorial Cup did not all go to form.

Premier Division leaders Telford Scaffolding Services eased to a 7-2 home success against Kings Arms Market Drayton, but their rivals Park Rangers went down 2-1 to First Division Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

In the all-Division One clash, Pheasant got the better of visitors Travellers Joy 6-1.

The only Premier Division game saw hosts Talbot beat Hop & Vine 8-0.

Division One leaders Bell & Bails extended their advantage at the top with a 6-1 win at Lawley & Lightmoor Comets.

Captain Webb United picked up another win, 4-1 at home to The Lion.

Shifnal Imperials are still eyeing a push for glory following an 8-0 win at home to The Crown.