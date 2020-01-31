Wem Town are told to be ruthless

Sitting 16th in the league, Town fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat at home to Pershore Town, in a game Gough believes should have been settled in the first half.

“Last week against Pershore, particularly in the first 30 minutes, we probably played our best football of the season and we should have been out of sight,” he said.

“When you’re down the bottom those moments matter and we didn’t take our chances.

“If we had scored those chances, I’m confident we would have put in a performance for the whole 90 minutes.

“Goals change games and we need to make the most of our opportunities.”

After three straight league losses, Town now face ninth-placed Littleton as Gough aims to instil some belief in his side.

“It’s up to us to give the players that belief to get a positive result, it’s a long way to go for a game so if we use that motivation we can get a result,” he added.

“The players need to believe in each other but also take responsibility themselves, not rely on someone to do a job for them.

“Had we got the result last week, the confidence would already be there.

“Every game in this league is tough.

“The team against Littleton earlier in the season was probably my weakest team so the result is a false one really.”

Elsewhere in the league, top of the table Shifnal Town travel to Worcester Raiders, AFC Bridgnorth host Dudley Town and Shawbury United face Wolverhampton Sporting Community.