Market Drayton travel for a battle of two strugglers

Like Town, Lincoln United are rebuilding their season with a young inexperienced side and were in such dire straights that they recently issued a public appeal to townsfolk for help.

The big difference is that it’s a new experience for Lincoln but third time around this season for Town – and sadly, that showed in Saturday’s 6-0 drubbing by Sutton Coldfield at Greenfields.

Manager Dan Stevens, who has taken up the reins held earlier by Steve McCormick and Martyn Davies, was outspoken about Saturday’s setback.

And with good reason – Town sloppily conceded a goal in three minutes and clearly gave up the ghost at the end as Sutton ran their tally up to six by adding two in three minutes.

“Unacceptable, just unacceptable,” he said, adding that everyone in his dressing room had been left in no doubt about their performance.

He said: “Whatever our situation, I expect any team I’m associated with to fight and give 100 per cent from start to finish. There were times when we played well but not enough.

“You can’t always be the best team out there or the best player – but you can always ensure you walk off the field proud of yourself for trying your best even if you have not succeeded.”

Stevens was especially angered by the opening goal from the lively Ryan Moore.

“We’ve been conceding early all season, we knew about it, talked about it and agreed it must be stopped... but in three minutes we’re a goal down!

“You simply can’t let that happen when you have so many young players in your side and confidence is fragile anyway.”

Drayton rallied but when impressive keeper Lewis Gwilliams saved Callum Graybrook’s shot at full stretch, it proved to be the nearest they came to scoring.

Rampant Moore broke through again to make it 2-0 on 25 minutes, and Edwin Ahenkhorah’s 37th minute penalty for a clumsy foul by Zak Hill, who appeared hampered by the injury that threatened his season, made it 3-0 at half time.

Stevens shuffled his pack for the second half and initially saw promising improvements in defence. But Drayton’s attacks still lacked bite and as the strength of Sutton’s bench came into play, the Royals were ready to run riot.

Desean Martin made it four on 68 minutes and as resistance crumbled, Reece Gibson (87) and Ben Usher-Shipway (89) completed the rout.

Fortunately for Drayton, results elsewhere went their way so they remain two points above Betvictor NPL south east relegation zone, occupied by Wisbech, who lost 2-0 at home to Ilkeston.

Ironically, it was Lincoln who also helped Town’s cause with a 1-0 win at Newcastle while Chasetown also lost at home 2-0 to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

A gap of seven points has now opened up between the bottom four and the rest of the table with Newcastle on 19, Chasetown on 18. Drayton on 15 and Wisbech on 13 with Lincoln and Sutton their nearest targets on 26 points each.