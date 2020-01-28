Shifnal on song to bag win

A stuttering start to 2020 had seen Shifnal lose two of their last three West Midlands League Premier Division clashes after reeling off 15 straight wins.

But they were back to their best on Saturday to see off Bilston.

The Steelmen arrived at Acoustafoam Stadium on the back of four straight wins and having netted 13 times in their previous two outings.

But they headed home pointless and goalless after the league leaders secured an impressive 3-0 success.

Shifnal had most of the early play and went close to scoring when Tom Hill rattled the woodwork.

The breakthrough arrived via a set-piece when Jake Lloyd turned in a Brad Sharman corner.

The visitors went close through Jamal Fuller and Adam Garmson before Shifnal squandered a great chance to go two up when Hill missed from the penalty spot.

But Hill made amends on 54 minutes, finishing neatly following a superb through ball from Sharman.

And the points were sealed four minutes later when Daniel Lloyd headed to make it 3-0.

Shifnal turn their attentions to the Shropshire Senior Cup tonight when they tackle Allscott Heath in the quarter-final at Market Drayton.

AFC Bridgnorth were swept aside by Wolves Casuals, going down 3-0 at home.

Wem Town were edged out 3-2 by visitors Pershore Town.

Wem will be looking to bounce back at Smethwick tomorrow night.

Shawbury are in league action this evening, away to basement boys Dudley Sports.