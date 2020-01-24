Wem Town looking for home comforts

Town are currently just outside the drop zone in 16th – with 13 points – but have played three and five more games than the two sides below them.

Despite leaking 14 goals in their last two games, manager Josh Gough is confident going into the game at the Butler Sports Centre.

He said: “It’s a new game and we’re at home. We’re always positive going into home games and the two sides we lost to most recently are very good teams.”

Wem lost to Pershore 4-2 in the reverse fixture at the start of October, but Gough thinks that result would have very little bearing on this weekend’s game.

“We’re a very different squad to then. Our mentality is going to be backs against the walls, and we’re going to do all we can to fight to get a result.”

There are no fresh injury worries for Town, and Gough even hinted that Wem are hoping to have a new signing in time for tomorrow’s game.

“We are always working on improving the squad,” he said. “Every week, me and the rest of the first team staff are looking to add quality and help our fight to stay up.”

Bridgnorth’s director of rugby Dan Griffiths is relishing another cup battle with Dudley Kingswinford as the holders eye a spot in the North Midlands Cup final.

Bridnorth beat Dudley Kingswinford 20-17 to lift the cup in 2019 and now host their local rivals in the semi-final on Saturday.

Griffiths accepts his side are the favourites on paper but the mid-table Midlands Premier side will not be taking the Midlands 1 West league leaders for granted.

He said: “It is a re-run of the final from last year.

“It’s a local derby and it is set to be a good cup game.

“I’d say on paper we are favourites but they have been playing well and are in good form.

“They are top of the league below and they are in good form.

“We have had a dip in form lately and we have lost our last three games.

“The team has had a couple of hard fixtures but I think the reason for that dip is because we have just taken our foot off the gas.

“We have been taking time sharpening our skills.

“But at the weekend we will have a full side out and we are looking to get to the final.”