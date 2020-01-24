Shifnal’s mettle will be tested by the Steelmen

The Black Country outfit are one of the West Midland League Premier Division’s form sides and will travel in confident mood having rattled in 13 goals in their last two outings.

Shifnal won a lively encounter at Bilston 6-4 earlier in the season and with both sides boasting plenty of firepower, tomorrow’s clash has all the makings of another classic.

“This is a massive game and it will be a really tough one for us,” said Carter, whose side are six points clear of second-placed Bewdley.

“They are flying at the moment. I said when we played them earlier in the season that when Wayne got his team together they would be one of the best in the league. And they are proving that now.

“The have one of the best attacks in the division, they are scoring fives and sixes for fun at the minute.

“The sides know a bit a about each other as well. Quite a few of our lads are Black Country-based so it will have a bit of a derby feel to it.

“We will need to bring our A game, otherwise they will beat us.

“But we are looking forward to the match and hopefully our game plan will be right and we will come away with the points.”

The Shifnal boss is hoping to add to his squad in time for the clash, but his selection hand will be boosted by the welcome return of Rees Wedderburn following a lengthy injury lay off, while striker Kyle Montague has also recovered from a minor knock.

“I am looking to add a couple more players,” said Carter.

“There are a couple of areas I just want to strengthen to make sure we are not caught light for the run-in.

“If we get these players in, then that will be us done for the season I think.

“We also have Rees back in contention for tomorrow.

“He has trained this week and it will be good to have him back. He has a been a big miss for us.”

Tomorrow’s other top flight action sees AFC Bridgnorth host promotion-chasing Wolverhampton Casuals while Shawbury United head to the Black Country to tackle Wednesfield.