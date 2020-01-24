Ruben Neves hails Wolves fans

Nuno Espirito Santo's side lost 2-1 at home on Thursday night after Roberto Firmino's late winner.

Jordan Henderson opened the scoring but Raul Jimenez's leveller could not stop the Reds moving 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Wolves dominated the second half and Midfielder Neves says Nuno Espirito Santo's side gave their all.

And he hailed the fans for the atmosphere they created at Molineux.

He told the club's official site: "Like usual at Molineux, today was an amazing atmosphere. Thank you to all the fans because I think they are with us.

The fans saw that we gave everything to win this game. Against a team like Liverpool, it's not easy to play, but we played really well.

"But against these teams, the smallest details make the difference."

Seventh-placed Wolves travel to fifth-placed Manchester United on February 1.

Advertising

Wolves are level on points with United and sixth-placed Tottenham and could leapfrog the Red Devils next weekend.

And Neves says the players will take confidence from their display against league leaders Liverpool.

He told the club's official site: "We will take confidence because we played really well.

"But we have to keep on going, we have to play like this because if we keep playing like we played, we are closer to winning than losing.

Advertising

"That's it - we must keep working and try to do our best every single game.

"It was a great performance for us. We played really well from the beginning, but maybe in the second half we showed we were a side who wanted to win the game.

"Unfortunately, we conceded the two goals, I think from the only two chances they had, because I can't remember another chance for Liverpool, to be honest.

"But this is football. When you play against these kinds of teams with that quality, you know you can't give them space, and they had space twice and scored both times."