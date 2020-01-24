Haughmond's Dan Williams ready for a big test

Hosts Heather St John’s, currently fourth in the table, beat Haughmond 4-1 at the Shrewsbury Sports Village in September.

They continue to impress and Williams knows they will provide his 15th-placed team with tough opposition.

“They’ve done really well,” he said. “I think they like to get it down, probably one of the best footballing sides in the league, and a lot of tricky, technical players with pace.

“It’s not really a free hit as such – but it’s a game where anything will be a bonus I suppose.

“But we’re playing well and we’re just competitive at the moment. I think if you go back through since playing Long Eaton we’ve been in every single game until the last 10, 15 minutes, which is encouraging.”

Haughmond will make the trip without unavailable captain Jack Griffiths while Harry Morris is ruled out with an ankle injury sustained during Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Racing Club Warwick.

That result followed last weekend’s 2-1 home win over Tividale when goals from Steve Hole and an excellent long range free kick from Luke Ward, the young defender on loan from Shrewsbury Town, sealed three points.

“I thought we were definitely the better side and deserved the draw minimum,” said Williams, reflecting on the defeat at Warwick.

“A decent performance to be honest overall. Just one chance, one goal unfortunately.

“It’s strange really as I didn’t think we deserved to win on Saturday, but we did.

“I felt we didn’t deserve to lose on Tuesday night, but that’s football sometimes in a few days really. It evens itself out and it did it pretty quickly this time.”