Tom Clarke is a Fox in the box

Fox Wem topped the scoring charts after hammering The Brick 14-0.

Tom Clarke was the headline act as he found the back of the net five times.

Adam Taylor and Tom Clive both bagged hat-tricks with Billie Davies, Ian Finch and Ashley Prior completing the scoring.

Leaders Minsterley Rangers also found their scoring boots as they put nine without reply past hosts Monkmoor United.

Dan Gardner, Luke Johnson, Richard Lock and Dan Morgan scored the goals that earned Dorrington a 4-0 success at Brockton Rovers.

Hodnet are second after making it six wins from six league outings.

They proved too strong for visiting Bull Athletic as they ran out 8-2 winners.

Jack Swinnerton and Connor Dunne both scored twice for the hosts, with Ben Harrison, Dan Parker, Archie Walkardine and James Billington also on target. Darren Edwards and Steve Jenkins replied for the Bull.