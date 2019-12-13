Boss Dan Williams expecting a tough afternoon for Haughmond

Haughmond sit fourth-bottom, eight points behind 11th-placed Boldmere, with two games in hand, following 1-0 defeats in their last two matches.

The Shrewsbury side played well as they were edged out by the only goal by in-form Stourport Swifts last weekend.

Haughmond were also beaten by the same score at AFC Wulfrunians a week earlier.

Haughmond had been scheduled to play a rearranged game at Coventry Sphinx on Tuesday night, but the fixture fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.

Assessing the challenge likely to by posed by Boldmere, Williams said: “They were down there early doors, but I think they always had a quality squad from what I read, and then the change of management, I think they’ve really picked up.

“If they didn’t have a poor start, they would be a lot higher, so they’re in no danger, and I would say they’re probably a bit better than their league position.”

Williams was encouraged by much of what he saw from his side last weekend as they impressed against fourth-placed Stourport.

“We were superb on Saturday,” he said. “It was our best performance of the season to be honest consistently over 90 minutes. We were brilliant.

Advertising

“Their manager contacted me Monday morning actually to say how impressed he was all things considered.

“He didn’t have to do that. He could have just said it after the game, so, yes, he went out of his way to do that, which is nice.”

Haughmond have availability problems ahead of facing Boldmere, with Luke Ward, Louis Irvine, Carl Rogers, Christian Oldham and goalkeeper Sam Jones all ruled out.