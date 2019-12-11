Builth Wells beaten in battle of the top two

Results certainly went Llanidloes’ way with Llandrindod suffering only their second league defeat of the term, beaten 3-0 at home by Kerry. Max McLaughlin gave The Lambs the lead on the half hour and goals in the last ten minutes from McLaughlin and November’s first division Player of the Month, Luke Mumford won it for Kerry. It was a disappointing result for Llandrindod on the back of their League Cup defeat at Montgomery Town the previous week althoughn it might have been different had they taken the chances that fell their wat.

Radnor Valley made it back to back league wins for the first time this season with Joey Price starring with a hat-trick in a 3-0 home success over Carno. Radnor made a bright start and Price cut in from the left to fire them ahead. Radnor had chances to have been further ahead at half-time but relied on that man Price who added his second with a free-kick ten minutes into the second half before completing his hat-trick after beating the ‘keeper from a tight angle.

Welshpool Town remain third despite slipping up in a 3-2 defeat at Bow Street who led through Llion Jenkins. Marty Ziemann levelled before half-time for Welshpool but second half goals from Steffan Richards and Joshua Crowl put Street in the driving seat before Ricky Litchfield raised Welshpool’s hopes.

Caersws pulled off an impressive 5-0 win at Aberaeron with Peter Rees netting twice while Ryan Davies, Tom Goodwin and Mark Edmondson were also on target.

Berriew were also among the goals and stretched their recent unbeaten run to six with a 9-0 hammering of Tywyn Bryncrug. Richard Davies led the way with a hat-trick, there were two each for Niall Thomas and Harry Watkins with Joe Haycock and substitute, Xavier Matisse competing the tally.

Aled Davies scored twice and Jack Williams also netted as Montgomery Town won 3-1 at Llansantffraid Village who replied through Bryn Jones. Both sides played all the second half a man short following red cards for Jake Addis (Llansantffraid) and Montgomery’s Lee Jones just before half-time.