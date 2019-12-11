Menu

Away win puts Madeley Sports in third

By Nick Elwell | Football | Published:

Madeley Sports have climbed into third place in the Shropshire Premier League standings.

On a day when just two league clashes were played, Sports picked up a 2-0 success away to Stoke Heath.

Jason Illingworth and John Matthews found the net to clinch the points for Sports, who are now seven points behind second-placed Wellington Amateurs Development but with three games in hand.

Brown Clee are celebrating after notching their first league win of the season – 2-1 at home to St Martins Village.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

