Dixie McNeil joins board at Wrexham

As a player McNeil played in arguably the club’s greatest ever side that won promotion to the old Second Division (today’s Championship) as well as managing the club with distinction.

Since joining the club as a player in 1977, he has made Wrexham his home and most recently played a part in the appointment of Dean Keates as manager.

As with all board members, McNeil will be volunteering his time, is to be fully involved in all matters relating to the running of Wrexham AFC and will bring his many years of football experience into the decision making process.

McNeil will retain his honorary position of club president and will be in the unique position of having represented the club as player, manager, director and president.

Meanwhile, defender Doug Tharme has joined Southern League Premier Central side Tamworth on loan until January 1.

Tharme, who had a short spell with AFC Telford at the start of the season, will be with the Lambs until January 1.