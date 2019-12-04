Steam Wagon win thriller to reach final four

The Division Three promotion hopefuls are through to the semi-finals of the SHB Management Cup following a trilling tie with Division Two side Fox Wem.

Goals from Tom Lysaght, Tom Pike, Dan Sudlow, Sam Crumpton and Joe Edwards saw Wagon edge to a 5-4 victory. Adam Taylor and Ashley Prior both bagged a brace for Fox, who played with 10 men for the first half-hour.

Bull Athletic were made to fight all the way by Division Three side Dun Cow Youth before running out 3-2 winners.

Darren Edwards, Chris Durman and Gaz Bromley scored for the Division Two hosts, with Charlie Fletcher and Lewis Rivetts replying.

Sports Village held their nerve in a penalty shootout to see off Dorrington after the tie had ended 3-3.

Ben Mathews, Ade Powell and Ant Higgins grabbed the Village’s goals.

Just two league games beat the weather and they both took place in Division One – but there was no shortage of goalmouth action.

Leaders Red Barn led the way as they found the net nine times in an entertaining clash at Bull in the Barne, who replied with five.

Advertising

Aaron Gough and Aaron Hodge both grabbed hat-tricks as the table-toppers made it nine wins from nine games. James Brett (two) and Rob Foster were also on target.

Kieran Turrail, Dean Evans, Ash Watkins, Charlie Lewis and Matt Brown found the net for the home side.

Coton Rovers went down 3-2 at home to the Beeches Bayston Hill. A strikes from Jake Woodman and two goals from Alex Haigh secured the points for Beeches.

Alex Beddows and goalkeeper Sam Shaw, who played outfield due to injuries, scored for Rovers.

Advertising

In the Shropshire FA Premier Cup, Cruckton Rovers progressed thanks to a 4-2 win against Dawley. Three goals in the first 20 minutes set them on their way.Harry Morris hit a hat-trick, with Christian Oldham adding the other goal.

Charles Darwin lost 4-0 to Telford Scaffolding. Instones United had a walkover against Snailbeach, who couldn’t field a side.

Snailbeach have a number of players who play in the Welsh leagues on Saturday and are therefore ineligible to play in this competition.

There will be no league meeting this month. Clubs will be notified of a date for the next meeting in January. next meeting will be held in January 2020;