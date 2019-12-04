Clee Hill maintain title push

Carpenter fired the Herefordshire County League Premier Division title hopefuls to a 3-1 success at home to Westfields Reserves.

The hot-shot bagged all three goals, taking his tally for the season to 17 from just eight matches.

The victory, United’s sixth in seven games, left them three points behind leaders Malvern Town Reserves but with a game in hand.

United head to Hinton on Saturday, while Ludlow Colts travel to Kingstone Rovers.

In Division Two, Ludlow Colts Reserves battled through the gloom to bag a 2-0 win away to Lads Club Reserves.

With the foggy conditions meaning the orange ball was rolled out, Ludlow produced an impressive display which they hope will help kick-start their campaign.

Ludlow dominated possession, with midfield trio Ethan Millard, Josh Williams and the experienced Simon Bradley calling the shots.

After seeing a number of chances go begging, the visitors’ efforts were finally rewarded when some fine work down the left from Sol Barker and Jack Mear ended with the in-form Mear finding the net.

Lads Club improved after the break but some solid defensive work kept them at bay before the introduction of debutant Kieran Edwards from the bench helped Ludlow clinch a second win of the season.

Edwards wasted no time making an impression as he bagged the all-important second goal.

Ludlow are at home to Hinton Reserves on Saturday.