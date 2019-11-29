Dan Williams wants his Haughmond team to build momentum

They followed up an impressive victory over South Normanton by beating second-bottom Selston 3-1 at the Shrewsbury Sports Village last weekend, with goals from Scott Ryan, Christian Oldham and Jack Leask.

Now up to 16th in the table, Haughmond had hoped to build on the momentum generated by two good results at Racing Club Warwick on Tuesday night, but the fixture fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.

Manager Dan Williams said: “It was a shame really because we just want to play obviously at the moment after winning a couple of games, but what can you do? Most people are in the same boat.

“It just would have been nice to play it right now with them sort of struggling after getting beat heavily and us vice versa really, but it’s just one of them I suppose.”

Haughmond gave a debut to young Shrewsbury Town defender Luke Ward against Selston, with Williams pleased to have secured his services on loan.

Ward was among the subs for the Town first team in the Leasing.com Trophy tie against Macclesfield earlier this month.

“Luke was, particularly first half, very, very good,” reflected Williams. "I said to him at the end of the game he’s going to have much tougher tests than that, so he’s got to be prepared for that.

“We’ve got him to January 6, so hopefully he can get as many games in as possible before then, weather dependant.”

Williams is now looking forward to Saturday’s clash against a Wulfrunians side currently four points and five places above them in 11th spot.

He expects to have plenty of selection options with a number of players set to be available again.

Williams added: “From last Saturday, Matt Fletcher will be back, Joe Parry, Arron Simms, Harry Morris and Louis Irvine.

"We should be going there with probably the strongest squad we’ve had potentially all season to be honest, so great timing.

"With Luke coming in as well, that gives us an extra option, so we’re looking good for Saturday in terms of numbers.”