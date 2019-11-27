Shrewsbury Juniors up the ante on leaders

Despite having seven players unavailable for the Shropshire Premier League clash, the home side picked up the win.

A brace from Daryl Rogers and a edge of the box finish from Steve Rogers was enough for the three points, leaving Shrewsbury second in the division, three points off Wellington Amateurs Development.

Shrewsbury, however, have three games in hand over the league leaders.

George Hughes got the only goal for Gobowen, who are third in the league, five points adrift of Shrewsbury but having played an extra game.

Meanwhile, Wellington dropped two points away at Stoke Heath with a 2-2 draw.