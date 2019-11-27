Harlescott Rangers get first win of the season

After failing to break down the 10 men of rock-bottom Rock Rovers in the first half, they had better luck when Rovers were finally able to put out a full team after half-time.

Tom Swain (two), Dan Parry and Owen Rothwell were on target for a Rangers side who remain one off the bottom.

Third-placed Coton Rovers kept up their form of late to beat the Dun Cow 4-2, with Sean Griffiths (two), Alex Beddows and Adrian Pinches on target. Ben Howells and Alex Campbell replied for the Dun Cow.

Red Barn hit six to maintain their five-point lead at the top of the Shrewsbury & District Sunday League, downing Ellesmere Rangers 6-3.

Boars Athletic are their closest challengers – Craig Harding (two), Nathan Greson and Yousef Abukari scored in a 4-1 win over Saha Peacock, for whom Keegan Green replied.

Hodnet thrashed Fox Wem 9-1 in the only match in Division Two, but all the league matches beat the weather in Division Three.

Compasses United made it nine wins from nine, but had to fight hard for their win against AFC Coleham.

Steve Harris hit a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by Marcel Nghomsi and Salmonas Bursatis. Jack Harley and Nathan Thomas replied.

Andrew Simpson bagged all four goals as Beaten Track won 4-2 against Smoke Stop, for whom John Mitchim and James Burgess netted.

Jack Pengally scored the only goal of the game as Dun Cow Youth edged out Dolphin 1-0.

And Sports Village put 13 goals past Baschurch.

There were hat-tricks for Dan Guest and Ant Higgins, braces for Sam Griffiths, Ben Mathews and Nathan Groome, as well as one for Louis Arnold.

There was no Premier Division action this week.