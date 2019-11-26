Josh Gough: Wem must concentrate more

Gough’s men slipped to a 5-2 defeat away at Bilston Town in the West Midlands Premier Division on Saturday, having also lost 5-2 in their previous league encounter – against county rivals Bridgnorth.

And Gough wants his team to show more resilience at the back.

“We seem to have a horrible habit at the moment of conceding far too many and giving ourselves an uphill task,” he said. “It’s just a lack of concentration.

“We need to make sure we don’t switch off when the ball is in the box, whether that be first or second ball.

“We’re not too far away, but if we keep shipping goals, it makes it incredibly hard to win games.

“But the lads know what we need to do, at the moment our performances are coming in dribs and drabs.

“We just need one complete 90 minutes.

“If we can get one result, we can kick on from there.”

Jim Astley had got Wem back level early in the game, but by half-time the visitors trailed 3-1.

Chris Peel pulled another back in the second half, but it proved a consolation strike.