Shifnal Town can crank up the title pressure

Town take their perfect record to second-placed Bewdley Town chasing a 13th straight victory that would take them 15 points clear of their hosts.

And boss Danny Carter feels all the pressure will be on the home side.

“It’s a huge game, even at at this stage of the season,” said Carter.

“And I would say they have to beat us. If we were to win, that would take us 15 points clear of them.

“I know there is a long way to go, but that would be a big gap to make up.

“I have said to the lads that we need to keep doing our job and winning games.

“If we keep winning, that’s going to be pretty demoralising for the other teams and builds up the pressure.”

Town will go into tomorrow’s clash without in-form striker Kyle Montague, who serves a one-match ban.

Ben Novis is the man set to step up with Carter urging him to make the most of his chance

“Ben has been really patient this season, Kyle and Tom Hill have been scoring goals and he has had to wait for his chance,” added Carter.

“He will get that opportunity tomorrow and it’s up to him to grasp it. No one’s shirt is guaranteed.”

The rest of the top flight action sees AFC Bridgnorth head to Smethwick while Wem Town make the trip to an improving Bilston Town outfit.

Shawbury United also head to the Black Country for a clash with Dudley Sports.