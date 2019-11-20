Wellington hit six of the best

The table-toppers’ latest outing saw them run out 6-3 winners in an entertaining clash at Gobowen Celtic.

Luke Gain and Macauley Pugh both scored twice for Wellington, with Terrence Deeks and Ryan Mountford also netting.

Celtic replied through George Hughes (two) and Ben Carter.

Second-placed Shrewsbury Juniors were also in fine form as they eased to an 8-1 success away to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

James Jehu led the way with a four-goal salvo. He was joined on the scoresheet by team-mates Ryan Mansell, Aaron Pinches, Cameron Davies and Daryl Rogers.

The win left Juniors, who host third-placed Gobowen on Saturday, five points behind Wellington, but with three games in hand.

Stoke Heath were edged out 3-2 at home by visiting Albrighton.

Telford Juniors Reserves picked up a welcome there points courtesy of a 3-0 hone victory against St Martins Village.