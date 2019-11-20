Advertising
Park Rangers back in front in the Telford Sunday League
Park Rangers have reclaimed pole position in the Telford Sunday League.
With Telford Scaffolding Services not in action, unbeaten Rangers took advantage as they eased to an 8-1 success away to Britannia, writes John Tranter.
The victory took them a point clear of their rivals, who have a perfect record of six wins from six outings, in the Premier Division standings, although they have played a game more.
Royal British Legion picked up their second three-point haul of the season thanks to a 3-1 home win against Hop & Vine, who are still looking for their first points.
There are also new leaders in Division One after Bell & Bails took up the running.
They took over at the top thanks to a 9-2 victory at home to a Bulls Head Dawley Bank Vets side who are yet to register a point this season.
The Lion, who had started the day in pole position, slipped down to third after losing 6-3 away to Blue Bell, who now occupy second spot.
Wrockwardine Wood Juniors stayed in touch with the leading group thanks to a 6-1 triumph at Lawley & Lightmoor Comets.
Captain Webb United ran in six home goals without reply against Pheasant.
Shifnal Imperials, lurking menacingly in mid-table, picked up an impressive 4-1 success at Crown.
All the scheduled cup matches, including the CA Ford Memorial Cup final, fell victim to waterlogged pitches.
