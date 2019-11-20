Park Rangers back in front in the Telford Sunday League

With Telford Scaffolding Services not in action, unbeaten Rangers took advantage as they eased to an 8-1 success away to Britannia, writes John Tranter.

The victory took them a point clear of their rivals, who have a perfect record of six wins from six outings, in the Premier Division standings, although they have played a game more.

Royal British Legion picked up their second three-point haul of the season thanks to a 3-1 home win against Hop & Vine, who are still looking for their first points.

There are also new leaders in Division One after Bell & Bails took up the running.

They took over at the top thanks to a 9-2 victory at home to a Bulls Head Dawley Bank Vets side who are yet to register a point this season.

The Lion, who had started the day in pole position, slipped down to third after losing 6-3 away to Blue Bell, who now occupy second spot.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors stayed in touch with the leading group thanks to a 6-1 triumph at Lawley & Lightmoor Comets.

Captain Webb United ran in six home goals without reply against Pheasant.

Shifnal Imperials, lurking menacingly in mid-table, picked up an impressive 4-1 success at Crown.

All the scheduled cup matches, including the CA Ford Memorial Cup final, fell victim to waterlogged pitches.