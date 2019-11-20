Ludlow Colts on the rise after away-day triumph

Colts returned to league action is style as they pulled off an impressive 3-2 success away to Hereford Pegasus Reserves.

Pegasus made the stronger start, but they were rocked when Colts opened the scoring against the run of play with a great strike from Sam Thomas.

The visitors then squandered a great chance to double their advantage when Dan Crowther saw his penalty saved after Chris Breakwell had been brought down in the area. That miss appeared to boost the hosts and they hit back to level moments later.

And Colts were then dealt another major blow when centre-half Morgan Millard, who had just returned from injury, was carried off.

Millard’s departure forced Colts to reshuffle their the pack and it was Pegasus who struck next to go 2-1 up.

But the Colts rallied and were back on level terms before the break. Breakwell was the man on target, rising to head home a corner from Jamie Hammonds.

The visitors raised their game after the break and started to dominate possession.

And their efforts were rewarded when Crowther atoned for his penalty miss by firing home the winner after being set up by Martyn Jones.

Advertising

Colts are without a league game on Saturday, but leaders Clee Hill will be back in action when they host Hereford Pegasus Reserves.

Ludlow Colts Reserves saw a spirited display at home to Division One leaders Tenbury United fail to reap any reward.

Jack Mear was on target for Ludlow, but they were edged out 2-1. Ludlow are on their travels on Saturday when they head to Hinton.