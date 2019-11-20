Hodnet find the net to boost title push

On a morning for defenders to forget, the back of the net bulged 31 times in just three games.

And Hodnet were the top scorers as they made it four wins from four games thanks to an emphatic 9-2 success away to Bull Athletic.

Archie Walkadene, with a double blast, Lewis Brown, Jack Swinnegron, Nick Parker, Connor Dunnel, Sam Hislop, Levi Hunter and James Billington were the men on target for Hodnet. Chris Durnam and Gaz Bromley replied for the home side.

The victory left Hodnet four points behind leaders Coracle Colts, but with two games in hand.

Colts also found their shooting boots to claim the points in an entertaining clash with visiting Minsterley Rangers.

Ryan Mansell took the individual plaudits by netting four times as Colts won 8-4.

Mark Wigley, with two, Mark Murch and Ryan Andrews added to Mansell’s tally while Tom Sayce and Toby Mansell both scored twice for Rangers.

Fourth-placed Dorrington came from behind to record a comfortable 7-1 success at Monkmoor United.

Advertising

Alexander Bradley fired Monkmoor in front, but that was as good as it got for the hosts as Dorrington took charge.

Rich Locke bagged a hat-trick and James Durnam, Dan Gardner, Tom Morgan and Chris Edenbourgh all struck once.

There was just one Premier Division clash and that saw Cruckton Rovers beat Snailbeach 3-1.

A keenly-contested match saw unbeaten Rovers bag the points thanks to two goals from Matt Owen and one from Joe Parry.

Advertising

Craig Griffiths scored for Snailbeach, who saw their opponents climb above then into second place, two points behind table-topping Beacon and with two games in hand.

Division One leaders Red Barn made it a magnificent seven wins from seven thanks to a 5-2 success at home to Saha Peacock.

Second-placed Boars Athletic proved too strong for Beeches Bayston Hill as they ran out 6-1 winners.

Goals from Leon Reece, San Simpson, Scott Empson and Will Roberts saw Dun Cow beat Harlescott Rangers 4-2. Tom Swain and Ryan Jones struck for the away side.

Coton Rovers and Bull in the Barne shared the spoils following a 3-3 draw.

Ricky Gale, Arron Pinches and Simon Griffiths found the net for Rovers, while player/manager Matt Brown led by example for Barne with a brace. Mike Robinson added the visitors’ other goal.