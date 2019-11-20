Compasses United stay on course for glory

Marcela Nghomas, Salmonas Burksatis, Chris Owens and Matt Teggin scored as the leaders extended their perfect start to eight wins from eight games. Hayden Peck bagged both of Beaten Track’s goals.

Two goals from Josh Morgan cancelled out an effort from Sean Bowers as second-placed Steam Wagon won at Dolphin.

Sports Village hit form to record a comfortable 6-2 victory over visiting Smoke Stop.

Jack Hammond and Nathan Groome, with two each, and Ant Higgings and Lousis Arnold netted for Sports. Daryl McKnight and John Hitchen replied.

Beacon booked their place in the quarter-finals of the A Rogers Memorial Shield.

Goals from Lee Rogers, Carl Williams and Steve Hole saw them to a 3-2 win over Loppington Wem. Jake Brown and Chris Bullock replied. Beacon now face Beeches in the last eight.

In the SHB Management Cup, Foxes Wem beat The Brick 4-1 to secure a quarter-final clash away to Steam Wagon.