Bishop's Castle Town are up for the cup

The JT Hughes Montgomeryshire League First Division outfit battled their way to a fine 4-3 second round success against their MMP Mid Wales League Second Division visitors.

Bishop’s Castle claimed victory through goals from Kieran Mulloch, Jack Mellor, Mark Griffiths and Jake Cintra. United replied through Charlie Edwards, Jake O’Donnell and Tom Anderson.

Rhayader Town found their scoring boots as they beat Montgomery Amateur second division leaders, Llanymynech 9-0 with Talyor Wozencraft netting four times.

Newbridge are also through, but had to see off a spirited second-half fightback from Presteigne in a 4-3 win.The Villagers appeared to be cruising after Matt Meredith, Aeron Powell, Ollie Woods and an own goal saw them 4-0 up at half-time.

Presteigne rallied through Tom Lewis (pen), Alan Stocker and an own goal, but they could not quite find an equaliser.

Newcastle endured a mixed weekend in the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South).

On the pitch, goals from Jimmy Tomas and Carl Price earned the Shropshire side a 2-0 success at home to Rhayader Town Reserves.

But off the pitch, Newcastle learned they had been fined and docked three points for failing to fulfil their fixture at Rhayader earlier in the season.