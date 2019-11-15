Wem Town target derby double

Josh Gough’s side will be looking to beat Shropshire rivals Bridgnorth for the second time this season when they lock horns at the Butler Sports Centre tomorrow.

“The fact that we have won at Bridgnorth should give the lads a bit of extra confidence,” said Gough.

“Obviously Bridgnorth will be looking for revenge, but we picked up a good point in our last game against Wolves Sporting and we want to build on that.

“It was a good performance, we changed our shape and tactics a little and found a way that worked for us.

“We were a little bit more positive and we also have a few more players available.

“Availability was a problem earlier in the season, but now we have a 20-strong squad that will hopefully propel us up the league.”

Leaders Shifnal will be striving to extend their perfect league start to 13 games when they host Black Country Rangers.

Shawbury United are at home to fifth-placed Darlaston Town.