Another Leonard in Town at Oswestry

By Lewis Cox | Football | Published:

FC Oswestry Town’s new manager is aiming to further boost the Leonard family name at his hometown club.

Nathan Leonard has taken over from Matt Burton at high-flying Town, who are perched at the top of the North West Counties First Division South.

He is the son of former Shrewsbury Town man Carlton, who made more than 250 Salop appearances, and also represented his hometown north Shropshire club.

Nathan, whose uncles have also played for Oswestry said: “We’re definitely a football family and some of them played for the club back in the day. The family has always been associated with football in the town and I was involved from a young age.

“We want to make the home ground a fortress and get as many people from the town to come to watch, that helps with good football.

“Promotion is a must and we want to win the league.”

Nathan, 33, left Cymru North side Guilsfield. He takes the reins at leaders Oswestry, who are 10 points clear of Vauxhall Motors having played five games more.

He was advised by the departing Burton – who left due to work circumstances – to take the role.

Oswestry host Cheadle tomorrow, St Martins go to Stockport Town, while Whitchurch Alport and Ellesmere Rangers are in League Cup action against Shelley and Cleator Moor Celtic, respectively.

