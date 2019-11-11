Injured Wolves forward Adama Traore keeping international options open

The wideman was born in Spain and has represented the country at various youth levels, but he is also eligible to play for the West African side through his parents.

Speaking after the 2-1 Premier League win over Villa and before he was forced to withdraw from the squad for Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifiers due to a knock, Traore’s focus was on his own personal growth.

He said: “I’m happy the country called me, definitely. I have Mali too, they called me as well. I’m happy with the situation, but I think the important thing is that I keep growing and after the international team will come.

“For me, the important thing is that they trust me, the international teams, Mali and Spain.

“I am just focused on trying to grow and give my best.”

If Traore had featured for Spain in either of the qualifiers against Malta and Romania this international break then he would not have been able to feature in a competitive game for Mali.

The forward gained his first call-up from Spain coach Robert Moreno in place of injured Valencia striker Rodrigo last week.

And he is hopeful of future call-ups as he prepares to undergo medical tests at Molineux this international break.

He told the Spanish national team’s website: “Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the call of the national team because of an injury in the game we played this Sunday against Aston Villa.

“I am sorry I cannot be in this call-up, but I will continue working to be in the best possible way for the next list, God willing.

“I want to thank for the confidence that the coach has placed in me. I will have medical tests at my club, Wolverhampton, to know the extent of the injury.”

The Villa victory was Traore’s third start in the space of eight days and he praised Wolves’ medical team as he waits to discover the extent of his knock.

He said: “Sunday was about getting a win against a great team, Villa, my-ex team.

“We did our job, I’m happy to win and happy for all of the players who have been working so hard.

“Don’t forget we had three games in the space of eight days and I think the team did great.

“But not only the players but the physio and staff after every game, they take care of us with the recovery, drinks, massage and everything and the management team preparing each game.

“I think we have been working so hard, having some draws in the league but finally the win has come.

“If the work is there and we keep pushing, the rewards will come.”