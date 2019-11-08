Shifnal Town put on alert for their toughest test yet

The table-toppers head to the Black Country to take on Bilston Town with boss Danny Carter expecting their toughest test of the season to date.

Bilston’s playing staff has been overhauled following the recent appointment of Wayne Spicer as boss and Mark Habbershaw as his assistant, and Carter believes they new possess a top-four squad.

“This will be a really tough game for us,” said Carter, whose charges are chasing a 12th straight league win and go into the clash on the back of a 7-0 League Cup success at Dudley Sports.

“Forget what the table looks like, Bilston are a lot better now than their position suggests.

“Wayne Spicer and Mark Habbershaw have been in there for a few weeks now and they have been really active.

“They have brought some good players in and they are turning things around.

“They have picked up some good results lately.

“I know the players they have signed and they have assembled what I believe is a top-four squad now.

“If that squad had been in place at the start of the season, then they would be up their challenging.

“Mark was with us at Wednesfield last season, so he will know a bit about us and they will have an insight as to how we play.

“It’s going to be a test, but that’s what we want. We want to be tested.”

After the recent signings of midfielder Angelo Franco and left-back Ashley Evans, Carter’s selection hand will be further strengthened by the return of skipper Ashley Bellingham and Harry Cunningham from suspension and injury.

Bridgnorth will be looking to complete a quickfire double over Wednesfield.

They host the Black Country side chasing league points after beating them 2-1 in the League Cup in midweek.

Shawbury are on the travels as they head to bottom-of-the-table Cradley Town.

Wem, who are one place above Cradley, also face an away day challenge at Smethwick Rangers.