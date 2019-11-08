Haughmond look to rip up the form book

Dan Williams’ men travel to face a Romulus side who have surged up to fourth in the Premier Division standings on the back of five straight wins.

“They’re the form side in the league really,” said Haughmond manager Williams. “I think they’ve won the last five and that includes two wins over Khalsa in the league. Anyone who beats them twice has got to be a very good side, as simple as that. Khalsa are the best team in the league in my opinion.

“It’s a bad time to play them probably. I do believe they’ve just lost their top scorer. I think he’s gone, which is a bonus, but, yes, it’s not a great time to play them – and if we do pick anything up I suppose it would be a bonus really.”

But Williams takes some encouragement from Haughmond’s performance earlier in the season at sixth-placed Coventry United, where they won 2-0.

“It’s one of them free hits,” he insisted. “But you’ve just got to back to Coventry United really, which was on 4G. I think they were probably unbeaten in their last six or seven, and we went there and did a job on them. If everything goes right, we’ve got the quality to do it.

“We just switch off for 10 minutes, 15 minutes in a game at the moment, which is just a young side, and if you do that in this league you can concede three in that period and there’s no way coming back. We’ve got to put together a performance over 90 minutes.”

Haughmond’s fixtures on the last two Saturdays - at Racing Club Warwick and last weekend Coventry Sphinx - have both been postponed owing to waterlogged pitches.

Haughmond will be without unavailable central defender Arron Simms at Romulus, with Williams adding: “He’s been our best player this season, so that’s a huge loss.”