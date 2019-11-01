Brave Haughmond knocked out of Youth Cup

United’s under-18s were 3-1 winners at Shrewsbury Sports Village to progress to the second round.

Louie Millington’s penalty cut the deficit to 2-1 before a late third for Rotherham.

Meanwhile, Sam Ricketts has praised the attitude of Shrewsbury Town’s academy players as they secured their place in the second round.

Town, under academy boss David Longwell, saw off Port Vale 1-0 in front of a healthy crowd at Montgomery Waters Meadow to set up a home tie against Sunderland.

Defender Tom Davies scored the game’s only goal 10 minutes before half-time.

Ricketts, who was in attendance with his management staff, said: “It was good for them to win and good for them to get that winning feeling and momentum.

“You could see what it meant to them, not only when they scored but when they won the game. Their attitude was excellent.

“The most important thing is to win and go through to the next round. The FA Youth Cup is something players can always remember, who they faced and how far they went. It’s the biggest competition for the lads certainly.”

Second round ties to be played by Saturday, November 16.