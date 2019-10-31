Haughmond facing big tie in Youth Cup

The Shrewsbury club’s youngsters, having impressively progressed through the qualifying rounds to reach this stage of the prestigious competition, host League One Rotherham United’s under-18s at the Shrewsbury Sports Village tonight (7.15pm).

Dan Williams, Haughmond’s first-team manager, hopes the club’s youth players will receive plenty of support after setting up such an attractive tie.

“First of all, I would say it’s just an unbelievable achievement to get there,” said Williams, impressed with the efforts of Haughmond’s youth-team manager Liam Cashion and his squad.

“He’s done really well to pull the lads together initially and then to get to this stage,” stressed Williams.

“I believe they’ve won three games to get here, including a mammoth trip last time to Deeping Rangers when I know a few of them didn’t get back until 2am in the morning.

“It’s again great commitment from all involved and I’m sure they’ll look forward to it.”

Williams added: “It’s a great achievement, so they’ve just got to enjoy it. They’re a good bunch of lads, very committed.

“Hopefully we’ll get a few down there to watch and it’s just a bit of exposure for the young lads, who deserve it.”