Stu Lewis hoping Allscott Heath can beat the weather and the leaders

Heath sit second in West Midlands League Division One, three points behind the table-topping Ams.

But Lewis is eager for the Shropshire derby to go ahead with his team in good form.

“Their pitch is not the best at draining and I’d say there would have to be a doubt with the rain we’ve had,” said Lewis.

“But we want to play. We’re getting 20 turning up to training and we beat Willenhall 7-1 last week when they were third and we were fourth.

“We’re in good form, although that does do out the window a bit in a derby game.

“It will be about who wants it and who can keep their heads. But our disciplinary record has been good apart from one red card at Gornal.

“I think Droitwich are a really good team, but they haven’t played many games yet. But Ams will also be there or thereabouts.”

Allscott are also set to be boosted by the return of six-goal top scorer Tom Fallon from injury.

“He’s only played five games for us because he was away at the start of the season,” added Lewis.

“Last week we had Stu Ellis come back and he scored twice so we’re in good shape at the moment.”

Ams will be without their leading marksman Shane Thomas, who will miss out through suspension.

“We have a few injury concerns and a few out with work but the squad is strong enough to cope,” said Ams boss Mickey Baker.

“I’m excited about the game, I know many of the Allscott players so fully aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

“The league won’t be decided in October but it will give whichever team prevails the bragging rights.”