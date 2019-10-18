Scott Sturdy’s Whitchurch are getting stronger

Sturdy, who takes his side to Newbold tomorrow in Midlands 1 West, saw three first team regulars make an instant impact on their return to the fold against Ludlow last weekend.

Tom Hale, Jack Furnival and Joe Mullock climbed off the bench at half-time to inspire a turnaround that saw Whitchurch comeback from 16-0 down to win 24-23.

Sturdy’s planning has been hampered by work commitments and injuries during a testing start to the season that has brought two wins in six games.

But those issues are now clearing up and he is looking forward to welcoming back more of his big-hitters in the next few weeks.

“It was a huge boost to have the three lads back last week and over the next couple of weeks a few other first teamers will return,” said Sturdy. “They will have an impact because they are quality players.”

And Sturdy is confident the returning players will help bring an upturn in results.

“It’s been frustrating this season, but I understand where we are at,” said Sturdy. “We are an amateur rugby club and our players don’t get paid. It is what it is.

“By November we should start to get some consistency and start to string some wins together like we did last season. We showed last season that we are a top four side and if we could get our best 22 out regularly, we would potentially be a play-off side.”

Shrewsbury face a tough test on their return to action in Midlands 2 West (North).

After a week off, they face a trip to tackle league leaders Wolverhampton tomorrow.

In Midlands 3 West (North), Cleobury Mortimer host Handsworth while Telford Hornets travel to struggling Willenhall.