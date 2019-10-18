Bridgnorth new-boy Haynes all set for a trip into the unknown

Andy Haynes is set to make his debut in the West Midlands League Premier Division clash at Littleton after agreeing a switch from Kidderminster Harriers.

The 24-year-old midfielder had been training with the Steve Groome’s men recently and has agreed a permanent move to Crown Meadow from Aggborough.

“I have known Andy and his family for a few years,” said boss Groome. “His brother, Nick, used to play here when Mark Clyde was here.

“Andy has been at Kidderminster for a while and was captain of their under-23s.

“But he wanted to play regular Saturday football. He has trained with us for a couple of weeks and enjoyed it, so he has agreed to sign.”

Haynes will join the squad for a trip into the unknown tomorrow when they face Warwickshire outfit Littleton, who switched from Midlands League Division One in the summer.

“They are an unknown entity,” added Groome. “They moved across from Midland League but their results suggest they are a decent side and that it will be a hard game.”

Groome is keen to see his side to get back on track after slipping down the table in recent weeks. After a run of five straight wins, they have lost their last two but the boss is confident they will rediscover their form.

“We won five on the spin and then we lost our last two games,” he said. “I think we were perhaps guilty of underestimating Wem in the derby and ended up losing 2-1.

“Against Wolves Casuals, we more than matched them in the first half and had a number of chances, but we failed to take them.

“In the second half they had three chances and took them all.

“I would be worried if we weren’t creating chances, but that’s not the case.

“We are creating and I have confidence in our players. They will start to score.”

League leaders Shifnal will be targeting a 10th straight win when they host Wolves Sporting. Wem Town are at home to Smethwick Rangers.