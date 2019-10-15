Wrockites are beaten in the quarter-finals

Having booked a place in the last eight for finals day, the Wrockites’ bid to become the first Shropshire club to lift the Arthur Land Trophy did not last long.

They shared the eight 31-up games against quarter-final rivals Alvaston at Bellingham BC in Wigan on Sunday, but lost by 24 shots.

Skipper Jamie King, on his 25th birthday and just back from his stag party in Bristol, gave the Telford club real hope when he went 19-3 up in his game.

He ended up winning 31-21, but Wood bowed out 197-175 to the eventual finalists from Derby.

It was a poignant last day in charge for organiser Steve Davies, who said: “To everyone who has been involved since I took over from Jimmy Parker I offer my sincere thanks. But it is now time someone else took over this wonderful competition.”

nnnn

Malpas Sports had plenty to celebrate on finals and presentation day in the Malpas League – but not quite as expected.

The club’s A team, having retained the championship yet again, were stunned by their own B team in the final of the Ansells Doubles Cup at Malpas BC.

Advertising

Jane Peak & Amanda Hare and Jack Hewitt & Tony Hegarty both won 21-13 as Malpas Sports B made the most of a 25-shot handicap advantage to win by 17 chalks (60+15=75 beating 68-10+58).

Julian Goodwin & Finn Leonard won 21-5 for the A team and Donna Bennett of the table toppers later received the league averages award. Chester Road A (+15) beat AWC A (-5) by seven shots in the Royal Consolation Cup final at the same time on Saturday afternoon with Irene Stiles & Colin Meikle their 21-15 winning heroes in the four doubles games.

nnnn

New recruits were involved Shrewsbury Indoor Bowling Club lost 82-74 in their first match of a new weekend friendly series.

Advertising

Best home rink was Eileen Farr, who replaced Cynthia Hedley after arriving late, and Sean Fitzgerald with skip Mike Caird.

Shrewsbury’s next match is away at Tamworth this coming Saturday.

nnnn

Shrewbury will open their campaign in the six-strong Mercia Region of the Wessex League with a fixture against Solihull on Sunday, November 17.