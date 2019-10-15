Cups won in very different ways in Browns of Wem League

Meole Brace A, runners-up to Division One champions Hanwood A, were in trouble against Castlefields A in the main Knockout Cup final at Greenfields but recovered in style to win.

And over on the other green at the Shrewsbury club, Sir John Bayley romped away with the Consolation Cup climax against Division Two champions Telepost.

“A closely fought Knockout Cup saw Meole A defeat Castlefields A by an aggregate of seven shots,” said league secretary Graham Hughers.

“After five games the Fields led by 27 chalks, but Meole A won the remaining five games to clinch the narrow victory.

“The man of the match award went to Julian Cooke for a fine 21-13 victory which started the Meole revival.

“In the Consolation Cup, Sir John Bayley recorded an emphatic victory over Telepost by a 69 chalk margin, Hayden Lewis and Clay Flattley being the only winners for Telepost while the man of the match award went to Ben Hudson of the Bayley.

“Trophies were presented by Neil Jefferies, representing the league’s sponsors Browns of Wem Ltd.

“The afternoon was well attended and our grateful thanks go to Greenfields Bowling Club for the excellent manner in which they hosted the event.”

Main honours winners – division one title, Hanwood A; averages, Rich Lawson (Baschurch A). Div two, Telepost; Julian Turner (Whittington A).

Div three, Castlefields B; Carl Wear (Castlefields). Div four, Hanwood B; Steve Ashton (Hanwood B). Div five, POW BC C; John Farmer (Bagley B).