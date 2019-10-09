Defending Shrewsbury Sunday League champions send warning to rivals

United shone against high-flying Beacon as they powered their way to an impressive 9-3 victory.

The hosts had eight different players on target with James Jehu bagging a brace and Carl Rogers, Jordy Davies, Richie Harris, Daryl Rogers, Steve Rogers, Matt Bollard and Nat Herbert also finding the net.

Paul McMullen scored twice and Glen Evans once for Beacon, who slip to third in the table with United now sitting one place above them.

Leaders Snailbeach White Stars are still unbeaten after battling their way to a 1-1 draw away to Loppington Wem.

Charlie Warren scooped the man of the match award after netting a hat-trick in Charles Darwin’s 4-1 triumph over Norbury.

Dave Murch joined the in-form Warren on the scoresheet while Jack Kinnet replied for Norbury.

Division One leaders Red Barn were in red-hot form as they ran riot.

Barn made it five wins from five league outings thanks to an 11-0 demolition of Rock Rovers.

Jack Bothwell led the way with a superb individual display that saw him find the back of the net five times.

Two goals from Arron Hodge plus efforts from James Brett,Tom Howells and Joe Dalgarno, and an own goal, completed the scoring for Barn who are six points clear.

Boars Athletic are up to fourth after beating an improving Saha Peacock outfit 2-0.

Chris Ricks and Christian Wilkinson were the men who sealed the win for Boars.

Bull in the Barne and Dun Cow shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw.

Ash Watkin struck for the Bull and Alex Campbell for Dun Cow.

Coracle Colts came out on top of a thrilling Division Two clash with Brockton Rovers.

Max McLaughan grabbed a hat-trick for Rovers but still ended up on the losing side as a treble from Ryan Mansell and a strike from Callum Mammone saw the Colts to victory.

The Brick and Monkmoor battled out a 1-1 draw. Luke Williams scored for the hosts with Kev Price on the mark for Monkmoor.

Compasses United are plotting a title charge in Division Three.

United made it five wins from five games thanks to a 3-1 success against Sports Village.

Shaun Morris, Jack Heath and Salmonas Burksatis found the way to goal for the home side, Ant Higgins replying for the Villagers.

Baschurch lost their basement battle with Dun Cow Youth, 3-1.

Lewis Revitt (two) and Jack Parry fired Dun Cow to victory as Jackson Dutton’s strike proved a mere consolation for Baschurch.

AFC Coleham hit the comeback trail to claim all three points at AFC Dolphin.

Things looked good for the hosts as Mark Rawlings and Zak Edgerton fired them into a two-goal lead.

But that was as good as it got with the visitors hitting back through Nat Thomas, Perry Jones, Jack Hanley and Adam Walder to win 4-2.

Brendan Price hit six of the best as Ellesmere blew Smoke Stop away 11-0 in the Shropshire FA Challenge Cup.

Holders Coton Rovers had to fight all the way before finally seeing off Steam Wagon 4-3.

Alex Beddoes was the star man for Rovers with a hat-trick. Aarron Piches added their other goal while Sam Crumpton (two) and Will Twyford scored for Wagon.

Dorrington beat Minsterley Rangers 6-2 and Hodnet FC put five past Beeches Bay Hill.

Harlescott Rangers travelled to Dawley and returned home happy following a 5-0 win.

Fox Inn Wem are also through after beating Crown FC Telford 4-0, but Beaten Track went down 3-0 to Blue Bell Telford.