Clee Hill United dig in for Charity win

United, who are sitting pretty in second place in the Herefordshire League Premier Division standings, were taken to extra-time by top flight rivals Ledbury Town.

But United eventually ran out 3-1 winners thanks to strikes from Joshua Carpenter, James Clifford and substitute Craig Breakwell.

United are on knockout duty again on Saturday when they host Fownhope in the County Challenge.

Ludlow Colts were also forced into 30 minutes overtime in their home Charity Bowl tie with Wellington Reserves.

But they came up just short, going down 3-2.

Chris Breakwell had fired Colts in front, but Wellington were level by half-time.

Wellington then went 2-1 up only for Martyn Jones to head home an equaliser and take the tie to extra-time. But it was the visitors who grabbed the winner,

Colts Reserves also lost 3-2, away to Pegasus Reserves in the Junior Cup.

Tom Everall and Jack Mear, with a goal of the season contender, were on target for Ludlow.